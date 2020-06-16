159297
Kamloops  

Kamloops school counsellor reprimanded for 'suggestive and inappropriate' messages to parents

A school counsellor in the Kamloops-Thompson School District (SD 73) has been reprimanded for sending "suggestive and inappropriate" messages to parents, according to the BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

According to the discipline outcome published today (June 16), Ladd Louis Maloski on more than one occasion during the 2018-19 school year had been contacted by a parent of a student regarding their child's school schedule. Maloski responded with messages that caused the parents to feel "uncomfortable," documents show.

The school district met with Maloski in September 2018 and told him the messages were inappropriate and unprofessional. Staff instructed him to stop text messaging with parents, and to use email instead. Maloski indicated he would stop.

However, in June 2019, Maloski again sent inappropriate messages to another parent who had contacted him about their child's course schedule. 

SD 73 sent Maloski a letter of discipline on Oct. 8, 2019; he was suspended 18 days without pay starting the next day (Oct. 9). He was also removed from his position as school counsellor and placed on the district's teacher on-call list.

"Maloski will not be considered for counsellor positions within the district for two years, and not until he has completed a district-approved counselling ethics course," reads the decision. 

In addition, Maloski has been asked to attend the Justice Institute of BC's reinforcing respectful boundaries course. 

Maloski entered into a consent resolution agreement with the commissioner on May 27, 2020. Part of the agreement saw Maloski agree to a one-day suspension of his certificate of qualification.

Click here to read the full decision.

