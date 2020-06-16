Pop-up drive-in planned for Kamloops

Photo: Pexels

It's been more than 20 years since Kamloops had a drive-in theatre, but that drought is about to end.

A group of businesses and organizations are pooling their resources to create Twin Rivers, a three-night pop-up drive-in on McArthur Island.

“It really was a no-brainer,” says Kamloops Film Society (KFS) executive director Dušan Magdolen in a press release. “We were a month into the pandemic and had started sourcing out the idea ourselves when we were approached by the rest of the group to collaborate. With that much enthusiasm for this fun new event idea, we knew we had to help make the vision a reality.”

KFS is teaming up with Tourism Kamloops, Lee's Music, GK Sound and the City of Kamloops for the project.

To comply with physical distancing regulations, the event will be held in a parking lot on McArthur Island. Only 50 vehicles will be allowed per night, with a maximum of six people in a vehicle.

"We’ve put a great deal of effort into researching the latest health and safety protocols and have closely collaborated with the city to ensure the event will be held as safely as possible," says Tourism Kamloops Lisa Strachan in the release.

Two films will be shown each night. The first will be Trolls World Tour, a recently released animated film featuring the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and James Corden. It was a limited release as COVID-19 impacted its theatrical debut in April.

The second film is the '80s classic Back to the Future, starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

Tickets are on sale here.