Kamloops high school student wins scholarship worth up to $40,000

Photo: Contributed Amber Fill.

Local Grade 12 student Amber Fill is one of 128 students across the province to receive up to $40,000 in scholarship money.

The post-secondary funding comes from Beedie Luminaries, the foundation of real estate developer Ryan Beedie. The scholarships are given to high school students who have faced financial adversity, and have demonstrated resilience, grit and academic readiness.

Fill, who attends South Kamloops Secondary and will graduate this Friday (June 19), is heading to the University of Victoria in the fall. She tells Castanet she plans to double major in environmental studies and history.

Fill grew up in England and moved to the River City about six years ago.

"I was just surrounded by castles and monuments, so when I moved to Canada, that's something I was sort of missing, and I've always been drawn to that. To learn about it in university further is so fitting for me," she says.

"The environmental studies side of it, I'm very passionate about climate change and the animal agriculture side of it, and I've been to climate strikes."

On the topic of long-term career goals, Fill says she's considered becoming an environmental lawyer. She's also contemplated moving somewhere historical and working in a museum. Teaching is another option, she says.

"Really, I'm trying to figure it out and I'm hoping I'm going to be able to get more of an idea as I go through university."

The local student is beyond thankful for being part of this year's Beedie Luminaries cohort.

"It's hard to explain because it's just so overwhelming," Fill says of what the scholarship means to her. "It's given me the freedom to really pursue what I want and to find out what I want my life to look like. Without it, I think I would have been feeling more pressure."

She adds it's not only the funding she's thankful for. Luminaries also get a mentor.

"I'm hoping that will help me further shape me as a person and help me decide what career I want to go into. They will also be helping us find internships... so it's more than just the money for me. It's more so I'm going to be getting all these opportunities and I'm going to be able to meet all these people in the same cohort as me and share experiences with them. It's sort of like I've been accepted into this family."

Beedie_Luminaries_2020 from Beedie/ on Vimeo.