Ancient volcanoes near Kamloops topic of upcoming TRU talk

Photo: Pexels

If you thought the Kamloops area was always rolling mountains with rivers running between them, then the volcanic history of the local geography may be a bit of a surprise.

Thompson Rivers University researcher Dr. Nancy Van Wagoner will be giving a digital public talk on the subject later this month, including how ancient volcanoes created the landscape many of us associate with the Thompson region.

"One of the particularly important episodes of volcanism took place about 50 million years ago, forming what today is referred to as the Challis-Kamloops volcanic belt," states a write-up about the event.

Volcanic rocks are part of the McAbee Fossil Beds Heritage Site west of Kamloops.

The "virtual field trip" will premiere on YouTube at 7 p.m. on June 24 and will run for a half-hour. For more information, and the link once it's shared, click here.