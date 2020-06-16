159297
Kamloops  

There were 21 thefts from vehicles, 4 stolen bikes last week: police

Thieves target cars, bikes

- | Story: 302896

Kamloops Mounties are reporting four stolen bikes and 21 thefts from vehicles over the last week.

According to the RCMP's weekly crime map, two bicycles were taken from the downtown, one was stolen near Mission Flats Road and one was scooped up on the North Shore, between June 8 and 14.

The thefts from vehicles, meanwhile, occurred in downtown, Aberdeen, Dufferin, Upper Sahali and the North Shore.

For comparison, the week of June 1 to 7 saw two bike thefts and 25 thefts from vehicles. 

Police have been releasing the crime maps to educate the public about where the thefts are happening. They also hope it serves as a reminder to secure your vehicle and to not leave valuables in your car.

If you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, you're asked to call the RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-828-3000.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

154560


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






158310
Real Estate
4093497
2611 Stillwater Way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$373,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Suki
Suki Kamloops SPCA >


159147


Celebs then and now

Galleries
Check out how these celebs have changed over time.
Celebs then and now (2)
Galleries
Cat tries to steal owner’s food from plate
Must Watch
This clever cat is trying its hardest to get food from...
Grimes and Elon Musk forced to change son’s name again for birth certificate
Showbiz
Grimes and Elon Musk secured their first child's unusual name...
Mom and dad blow bride’s mind with Bye Bye Bye parody
Must Watch
These parents have an epic surprise for their daughter and new...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156227
159046