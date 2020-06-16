There were 21 thefts from vehicles, 4 stolen bikes last week: police

Photo: Kamloops RCMP A bird's-eye view of where the thefts took place last week.

Kamloops Mounties are reporting four stolen bikes and 21 thefts from vehicles over the last week.

According to the RCMP's weekly crime map, two bicycles were taken from the downtown, one was stolen near Mission Flats Road and one was scooped up on the North Shore, between June 8 and 14.

The thefts from vehicles, meanwhile, occurred in downtown, Aberdeen, Dufferin, Upper Sahali and the North Shore.

For comparison, the week of June 1 to 7 saw two bike thefts and 25 thefts from vehicles.

Police have been releasing the crime maps to educate the public about where the thefts are happening. They also hope it serves as a reminder to secure your vehicle and to not leave valuables in your car.

If you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, you're asked to call the RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-828-3000.