Kamloops RCMP investigating string of broken car windows in Valleyview

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a series of broken vehicle windows in Valleyview.

In a news release, Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says all the incidents happened overnight between June 15 and 16.

"All of the vehicles were parked on Valleyview Drive between Highland Road and Grand Boulevard and it appears that it is only driver’s side windows that were broken," she says in the release.

The windows were broken with a pellet gun or some other small projectile, she adds.

"So far, it appears nothing was stolen from inside of the vehicles and that this was only an act of mischief," Shelkie says.

Police are asking anyone with exterior video surveillance in this section of Valleyview Drive to contact them at 250-828-3000.

If you have information about the vandals, you're also asked to call police or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-2477).