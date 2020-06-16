159297
Kamloops  

Kamloops RCMP investigating string of broken car windows in Valleyview

Car windows smashed

- | Story: 302873

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a series of broken vehicle windows in Valleyview. 

In a news release, Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says all the incidents happened overnight between June 15 and 16. 

"All of the vehicles were parked on Valleyview Drive between Highland Road and Grand Boulevard and it appears that it is only driver’s side windows that were broken," she says in the release. 

The windows were broken with a pellet gun or some other small projectile, she adds.

"So far, it appears nothing was stolen from inside of the vehicles and that this was only an act of mischief," Shelkie says.

Police are asking anyone with exterior video surveillance in this section of Valleyview Drive to contact them at 250-828-3000.

If you have information about the vandals, you're also asked to call police or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-2477).

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






158310
Real Estate
4169741
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,189,000
more details


157825


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Bear
Bear Kamloops SPCA >


159116


Lady Antebellum ‘moving forward’ with name change after connecting with blues star Lady A

Music
The stars of Lady Antebellum are pushing ahead under their new moniker Lady A, after holding a virtual meeting with blues singer...
Ferocious kitten
Must Watch
“This is Wolverine, a polydactyl kitten with 7 tires on...
Electric toothbrush
Must Watch
Kid uses and electric toothbrush for the first time.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness right at your fingertips.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156227