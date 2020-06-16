Female pedestrian hit and killed by car while walking on highway

Photo: Contributed

A 49-year-old woman from Lake Country died on Monday night (June 15) after being struck by a car on Highway 5A.

In a news release, Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says the collision happened at 10 p.m. between the intersections of Rogers Way and Hugh Allen Drive. The female pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical crews.

According to witnesses, the woman was reportedly seen walking in the middle of the highway prior to being hit.

"At the time of the accident, the woman was dressed in black clothing and there is very little lighting in this area of the highway," Shelkie writes in the release.

The driver, meanwhile, remained on scene and was cooperative with police. No charges are being considered against the driver.

Shelkie says the BC Coroners Service is also investigating the collision.

For privacy reasons, the name of the deceased is not being released.