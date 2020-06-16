City of Kamloops may restart nearly $2 million in capital projects

Photo: Brendan Kergin

While the city took a conservative approach to this year's budget as COVID-19 impacted revenue and expenditures, it looks like some projects will be restarting as funds become available.

City staff are recommending nearly $2 million in funding and projects that were going to be deferred instead go forward this year as originally planned, according to a report coming to city council. This is due to the federal government confirming money levels will be maintained when it comes to the community works fund.

While a full budget update is expected July 14, city administration have put the community works funding decision in front of council today to get a decision in an effort to get the projects going, if council approves the plan.

There are six items totaling just over $1.9 million in the report. The biggest project is actually not one which would break ground this year; $731,000 is earmarked for the active transportation major project fund. That's a fund which collects money each year to finance one major project.

Recently the Xget’tem’ Trail was built using that fund, connecting the Royal Inland Hospital area to Sahali. The next major project that money is earmarked for is an overpass over Summit Drive near Thompson Rivers University. If the money from the federal government isn't directed to the fund it'll delay when that project can be built states administration.

Another $600,000 will be directed to the McArthur Island Ring Road, if approved by council. The project had been slated for 2021, but due to COVID-19 most if not all tournaments scheduled for the park have been cancelled. Administration is suggesting the work occur while the recreational facilities aren't being used.

Repairs to the Kamloops Museum and the Old Courthouse are also suggested, as is pickleball court expansions in Riverside Park.

Around 20 projects or funding plans were deferred earlier this year due to concerns about how COVID-19 would affect municipal finances. Council will decided on the community works funding at today's meeting.