Kamloops  

That was the rainiest June 14 in Kamloops, ever

Rain record set over weekend

If you found it damp this weekend, you weren't alone.

And while Saturday was damp, Sunday was record-setting. That was the raniest June 14 ever on record, according to meteorologist Doug Lundquist with Environment Canada. On June 13, 1946 (a Thursday), 9.7 mm of water fell from the sky; on Sunday 13.7 mm fell.

"It was just a little more than a third of the usual monthly," says Lundquist. 

Normally Kamloops sees 37 mm of precipitation in June, the raniest month of the year in the River City. So far 23 mm has fallen this month.

He adds that the stretch of recent weather was notable for another reason.

"I don't remember the last time we had four days of severe or near-severe weather across the southern interior," he says.

With thunder storms and other severe weather throughout the Thompson, Shuswap, Okanagan and neighbouring regions, Lundquist says it was unusual to see the constant threat of weather warnings.

South of Kamloops, the rain has been even more significant, with much of the Okanagan at or nearing the usual totals for June rain. Summerland has already surpassed its usual.

He adds that a saving grace for the region was how fast a system this weekend went through the area, instead of hanging over us.

"In parts of the southwest interior the rain was so intense but it didn't last really long," he says.

However it did mean there were periods of rain so hard it reduced visibility to levels normally associated with heavy snowfall. There was also reports of hail as big as 2 cm, he adds.

While the severe weather is unusual and could impact flood waters, he points out it's also good news for wildfires, with the ground carrying much more moisture than other years.

Unstable weather with rainy days are normal for this time of year and are common until early July he adds, but the next stretch is Kamloops is looking sunnier.

"There's a ridge of high pressure for later this week," he says.

That means temperatures in the high 20s and even a 30 predicted for Friday.

