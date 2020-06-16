The Hive development in downtown Kamloops moving forward

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The Hive, a massive multi-phase development in downtown Kamloops is moving forward.

The first phase will be a six-storey commercial building with shops on the ground floor and office space above. An application is in front of city council to authorize a development permit for A&T Project Development.

In a report to council, the size and specifications of the structure are shown. The building will have 663 square meters of retail space and 4,645 square meters of office space. There'll also be 68 parking spaces; the building site (located at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Lansdowne Street) is currently a street level parking lot.

Intentions to build the Hive project were announced shortly after council passed a tax exemption area policy, which means for 10 years the property is 100 per cent exempt from municipal taxation on the improved value of the property.

Originally the plan was to break ground this spring on Phase 1, with two more phases to follow.

At the time of the project's announcement, the developer said the first phase would take 20 months to complete.