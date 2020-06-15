Ride-hailing company Kabu launching in Kamloops July 1

Photo: Pexels

Kabu Ride. Inc. will be picking up their first passengers in Kamloops on Canada Day.

The B.C.-based ride hailing company is planning on launching in the Tournament Capital on July 1, in a partnership with TasteFull Excursions. Kabu's Martin van den Hemel says they'll be starting with a sort of "ride-hailing light" model as they launch during B.C.s' economic restart due to COVID-19.

"We'll be putting measures in place to protect our drivers, our customers and the general public," he says, noting masks will be mandatory.

Around a dozen drivers in Kamloops are expected to be active once the company launches. While 24/7 coverage is the goal, they'll be starting with slightly reduced hours. From Sunday to Thursday they'll be operating from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.; on Friday and Saturday it'll be 6 a.m. to 3 a.m.

“As B.C.’s economy slowly ramps up again, KABU wants to be part of the solution by helping full-time and part-time drivers in Kamloops earn a living wage on a flexible schedule where they get to pick their hours,” company president Billy Xiong says in a press release.

The partnership with TasteFull Excursions helps Kabu understand the specific community of Kamloops, can den Hemel says.

"To provide Kamloops what it need we need to understand the challenges," he says.

"They are in the transportation sector already," he adds. "They'll be our feet in the ground in Kamloops; they're a fellow Canadian company so it's a natural fit working with them."

“We are familiar with the service gaps for convenient and reliable transportation in Kamloops experienced by residents and visitors alike, and we see KABU and its team as a big part of the solution,” says TasteFull Excursion's Gordon Stamp-Vincent in the release. “And it’s important that they’re a Canadian company who will always put drivers, customers and the public first so the synergy between our two companies is an ideal fit.”

For customers, the service works through an app downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play and access drivers through that.

For drivers they can apply through the app, or through Indeed, van den Hemel says. There are a variety of requirements needed, including a Class 1, Class 2 or Class 4 license.

Kabu will also be launching in Abbotsford the same day.