VIDEO: New marble foxes debut at B.C. Wildlife Park

A pair of furry faces are making their public debut at Kamloops' B.C. Wildlife Park.

Raven and McCoy are two marble foxes, a type of red fox bred to have white coats.

"In the wild, you probably wouldn't see this colouration, but red foxes in general do have quite a variation in colour," says animal care supervisor Tracy Reynolds. "They can be red to a dark grey or black even."

The two new residents have been at the park for a while, after transferring from a zoo that was shut down by the humane society and SPCA in Eastern Canada.

"They were looking for a home for a variety of animals," says Reynolds. "We were able to give homes to these two.

"We've been hoping to get foxes here. We've had them in the past, and we quite enjoy having foxes," she continues. "They're a fun species to watch and really neat to learn about as well, so we're happy to have them back at the park."

The duo is taking over an exhibit that is currently empty. To prepare for the clever creatures, park staff had to fox-proof it.

"Foxes are very clever. They can climb and they can dig, so we've had to put in a dig barrier and just do some things that would make sure they're safe in this enclosure," says Reynolds.

Both are getting used to their new surroundings, but Reynolds says they can be quite playful.

"Raven is for sure the more bold of the two and always the first out the door, and McCoy was a little bit quieter, but over time that's changed," Reynolds says. "They're definitely a lot more outgoing than they were when they first came. They have a pretty good relationship ... you see them playing with one another."

For now, the two are getting used to their new home on the public side of the park. Reynolds says over time staff will train with them, and the public will be able to watch them in their enrichment activities.

The park is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with last admission a half-hour before closing. Social distancing regulations are in place.