Despite drizzle two dozen supports of Black Lives Matter met Sunday

Photo: Brendan Kergin

More than two dozen people gathered Sunday afternoon in Riverside Park to show continued support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The group met at the Rotary Bandshell in the park, despite drizzly weather, with signs in solidarity with the global movement.

Marie Jackson, a biracial woman who's lived in Kamloops since the 70s, tells Castanet that while she missed the first two rallies, she wanted to come out and support the issue which she's been vocal about for decades.

"I have never sat silent when it comes to this issue and made a commitment to participate and engage where possibly could years ago, having experienced racism," she says."It's huge, it's ongoing, I've watched it happen to other sectors, not just black."

She points to Indigenous people as a sector who face similar issues, in particular the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement.

Awareness followed by respect and empathy are essential to the movement and to change, she says.

"I would like people to be aware and hopefully that will bring on some level of empathy and a great deal of respect when people are abused and they stand up and tall and strong and they say this has to stop," she says.

Sunday's gathering was a loose group of people supporting the cause; organizer Miika Isnardy was unable to attend.

Jackson says she hopes more rallies keep up the momentum in Kamloops and is willing to take on a leadership role to see that happen.