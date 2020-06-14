158761
157420
Kamloops  

Despite drizzle two dozen supports of Black Lives Matter met Sunday

BLM rally goes forth

- | Story: 302737

More than two dozen people gathered Sunday afternoon in Riverside Park to show continued support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The group met at the Rotary Bandshell in the park, despite drizzly weather, with signs in solidarity with the global movement.

Marie Jackson, a biracial woman who's lived in Kamloops since the 70s, tells Castanet that while she missed the first two rallies, she wanted to come out and support the issue which she's been vocal about for decades.

"I have never sat silent when it comes to this issue and made a commitment to participate and engage where  possibly could years ago, having experienced racism," she says."It's huge, it's ongoing, I've watched it happen to other sectors, not just black."

She points to Indigenous people as a sector who face similar issues, in particular the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement.

Awareness followed by respect and empathy are essential to the movement and to change, she says.

"I would like people to be aware and hopefully that will bring on some level of empathy and a great deal of respect when people are abused and they stand up and tall and strong and they say this has to stop," she says.

Sunday's gathering was a loose group of people supporting the cause; organizer Miika Isnardy was unable to attend.

Jackson says she hopes more rallies keep up the momentum in Kamloops and is willing to take on a leadership role to see that happen.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

151857


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






158310
Real Estate
4094001
1 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
158144


153450


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Suki
Suki Kamloops SPCA >




Lockdown has made Gwyneth Paltrow ‘calmer’

Showbiz
Gwyneth Paltrow is determined to steer clear of stress after finding a new calm during the coronavirus lockdown. As America starts...
Whip cream fail
Must Watch
Woman fails while launching cream inside her mouth from hand.
Son tries to clean up his muffin mess
Must Watch
Son makes a mess and tries to clean up his own mess.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday morning awesomeness.
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096