Kamloops  

St. Andrews on the Square welcomes annual outdoor market

Market back at St. Andrew's

St. Andrews on the Square will once again be home to an outdoor market this coming weekend.

The outdoor market happens every year in conjuction with the Kamloops Farmers' Market with a focus on handmade and artisan items.

This year organizers are planning to bring the market back from June 20 to Sept. 26.

The market will have social distancing measures in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including having everyone walk one direction through the market in the square. Additionally, no one will be accepting cash; vendors will have the ability to take cards with the tap feature.

Organizers also request patrons wear masks.

To learn more, including how to be a vendor, click here.

