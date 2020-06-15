New development proposes 56 new homes in Batchelor Heights

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A 56-unit strata development is being proposed for an area between Batchelor Heights and Westsyde.

The property is just off the newly opened Grasslands Boulevard.

Currently its an undeveloped area around 2.5 hectares in size, but now property owner Moffett Ventures and developer Urban Systems are proposing building 28 new duplexes with 56 individual homes.

"The property is situated adjacent to single-family homes to the south and undeveloped agriculturally zoned Crown land on the other sides," states a report from city administration.

"The property is sited away from Grasslands Boulevard, with a narrow private access road connecting the street to the property, which is 30 m from the closest bus stop."

In addition to the new homes, a community garden and gazebo are planned.

The report will go to council on Tuesday, with administration recommending a development permit be issued.