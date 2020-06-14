Residents of Kamloops shelter relocated following fire

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Saturday night's fire at the Emerald Centre shelter will mean temporary relocation for the shelter's residents.

Around 10 p.m. on June 13 a fire started in a vacant sleeping unit on the women's section of the centre, according to a press release from the Canadian Mental Health Association-B.C.

Residents and staff were able to evacuate safely and the sprinkler system doused the flames fire before Kamloops Fire Rescue (KFR) was on scene.

However, due to smoke and water damage, a restoration company has been called in and residents have been relocated throughout the city. It's expected that residents will be able to return early this week.

“The building’s fire protection systems and procedures and protocols helped ensure a safe evacuation and minimized damage," says CMHA-Kamloops director of operations Alfred Achoba.

"I am particularly grateful for the responsiveness of the City's emergency services, BC Housing, and ASK Wellness. They were all on the scene to provide valuable assistance and they were critical in helping transition clients to places of safety."

KFR returned to the scene Sunday and there will be an investigation into the cause of the fire.