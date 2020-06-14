Lingerie chain leaving Kamloops

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Women's undergarment retailer La Senza is bidding adieu to Kamloops.

The lingerie and intimate wear shop in Aberdeen Mall will not be reopening according to signs at the shop. It shut down as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, which caused most retailers at the mall to temporarily close.

However, it's not so temporary for La Senza.

"This La Senza store location will not be re-opening," states the sign at the store entrance.

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A separate sign, which looks handmade, says "Thank you! [sic] for loving us. We love you too!" with several names.

La Senza, the company, has been in legal battles recently, with a supplier looking to put it in Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Retail Dive reports that earlier this year La Senza was in a legal dispute.

The next closest La Senza is in Vernon.