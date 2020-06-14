Pair of pro snowmobilers take to tires for cross Kamloops trip

Photo: Brett Turcotte/YouTube

A pair of athletes best known for their snow-based sports took to some hills around Kamloops recently for some time on two wheels.

Local Brett Turcotte, known for snowmobile and snow bike events in the X-Games and other competitions, took Cody Matechuk out for a rip. Matechuk, also a snow bike athlete who's shown up at the X-Games and other tours, got to see a bunch of Kamloops in his short visit.

In a video posted YouTube the duo (and friends) try out a few spots, including some jumps on electric dirt bikes!

Check out the video below.