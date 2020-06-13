Small crowd gathers at Riverside Park to share stories of racism

Photo: Tereza Verenca Some of the signs.

Around 30 people braved the rain Saturday and showed up to the first of two peaceful anti-racism demonstrations at Riverside Park this weekend.

The event, attended by young and old, saw a number of individuals take to the Rotary Bandshell stage to share their experiences with racism.

Guy Dunstan told the audience about what it was like living through 12 years of residential school at St. George's in Lytton.

"They started beating me when I got there," he recalled. "I was 29 days shy of my sixth birthday when they sent me to that school. You walked in the doors and the matron on the other side would make you strip and they'd bathe you. They'd put this smelly stuff on you to supposedly get rid of the lice that was on you, and then they'd cut your hair. They'd cut it all off."

The now-74-year-old said school staff taught students "to hate your brothers and sisters."

"You weren't allow to talk to them. If they caught you talking to each other, they'd beat you."

Dunstan said he was 12 when his principal broke his right jaw for simply looking at a girl across the hallway.

"You grew up. You had to be tough. It taught you that."

Photo: Tereza Verenca Guy Dunstan.

Chynna Tobias, who was born in Kamloops and identifies as African American-Korean, shared that her first experience with racism was at the age of four.

People used to tell her she was an extremely well-behaved child, she said. One day, she asked her mom for a chocolate bar and her mom said no.

"The thought in my head wasn't that I wanted to throw a fit. The thought in my head was I can't misbehave right now because if everyone sees me, and they see me acting inappropriately, they're going to hate black people.

"I didn't fully realize I was black yet but I knew that if I misbehaved, I could burden someone else's life to the point that I could make someone hate an entire nation, and that is what racism is. Racism is feeling the oppression on yourself," Tobias explained.

At six years old, she was beat up by 10 or so Grade 12 students. It wasn't the last time, either.

Photo: Tereza Verenca Chynna Tobias.

"Honestly, that's not the worst part of racism. The worst part of racism is not having people hear you when you speak about it. It's talking to someone and having them, perhaps, do something unintentionally," Tobias said. "It's talking to my friends and being like, 'You know what? That could be potentially offensive to me,' and having them get angrier at me for implying that something (they've) said could be offensive and makes them racist."

Tobias also spoke about how she can barely go to the grocery store without someone touching her hair.

"At the very least, ask. Ask if you want to touch it. It's still kind of offensive. But at least (then) you haven't taken ownership over me."

She recalled going to an interview a few years ago and being asked if she could straighten her hair daily, "because it was a little bit wild for their office."

During her four years of university, she'd have people walk past her and pick cotton off her shirt, she said.

"They'd just go by, and they'd pick it off and they'd tell me that I missed a spot, like that was an acceptable thing to do because it was a funny joke. And it's not a funny joke."

Tobias also told the crowd that ever since she was little, she's been asked almost every day, "What are you?"

"Not, 'What is your ethnicity? What is your nationality? I'm interested in hearing about you.' ... 'What are you?' I am a human. I am a girl. I am a Canadian and I am also an African American and a Korean, and I'm very proud of all of these pieces."

Sunday's demonstration will also be hosted at Riverside Park. It starts at 2 p.m.

In an interview with Castanet earlier this week, one of the organizers, Miika Isnardy, said the goal of the two days in support of the Black Lives Matter movement is to give people of colour, particularly black and Indigenous, a platform.

Photo: Tereza Verenca The crowd.