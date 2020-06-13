159297
Kamloops  

TRU receives $150,000 grant to expand Wells Gray research centre

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is the recipient of a $150,000 grant from the Wells Gray Community Forest Corporation.

The money will allow the school to upgrade the facilities at its Wells Gray Research and Education Centre north of Clearwater.

The forest corporation provides major grant funding to projects that have positive community, economic, social, cultural and environmental impacts, notes a news release.

"We all felt it was a very worthwhile proposal," says Heather MacLennan, vice-chair of the Wells Gray Community Forest Commission, in the release. "We believe education is really important and Wells Gray has a lot to offer, education-wise. We fought long and hard to establish a community forest and now the community is reaping the benefits with an education centre that will also attract students from across the province, the country and internationally."

The education centre consists of land and buildings associated with the former Upper Clearwater School operated by TRU since 1994. This expansion adds a 2,300-square-foot building to the site and replaces the old schoolhouse as the main centre.

The release notes the new, wheelchair accessible centre will have meeting, classroom and dining space, a kitchen and sleeping quarters for 20. Researchers and students will be able to visit Wells Gray year-round.

Construction is expected to wrap up this month. An announcement about a grand opening will come later this year.

