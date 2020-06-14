158761
Kamloops  

Tourism Kamloops takes pulse of city with COVID-19 survey

Survey says...

- | Story: 302675

As B.C. starts to open up, a recent survey shows Kamloops residents feel pretty comfortable visiting local businesses.

According to a questionnaire from Tourism Kamloops, 21 per cent of respondents said they feel "very comfortable" and 32 per cent said they feel "comfortable" frequenting establishments in the Tournament Capital. Twenty-four per cent were neutral, while 20 per cent said they were not comfortable and two per cent said they were not comfortable at all.

The online poll, which contained 16 questions, ran from May 26 to 28. It garnered 948 responses. Tourism Kamloops surveyed locals to better understand their COVID-19 sentiments and how they feel about welcoming visitors to their community.

When asked what activities they'll be taking part in as restrictions relax, 66 per cent of respondents said travelling within B.C., followed by getting a haircut/going to the salon (62 per cent), shopping (61 per cent), dining out at a restaurant or pub (56 per cent), visiting local attractions (41 per cent) and playing team sports (15 per cent).

Meanwhile, the number one concern when visiting a Kamloops business was "other patrons not complying with health and safety guidelines" (70 per cent). Large crowds came in second (56 per cent).

When it comes to welcoming visitors to Kamloops, 74 per cent were OK with people from nearby B.C. communities, 52 per cent checked off "from all of B.C.," 26 per cent voted for "from other Canadian provinces," eight per cent were comfortable with U.S. visitors and eight per cent answered "from other countries."

"The opinions expressed by Kamloops residents are an important consideration as we make plans to welcome visitors back," says Beverley DeSantis, Tourism Kamloops CEO, in a news release.

"As much as we would like to launch marketing campaigns to inspire our target markets to travel to Kamloops, we are mindful and cautious to maintain the health and safety of our community. Our community is a priority and understanding our resident sentiment is essential to informing our next steps."

To view the survey results, click here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

154560


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






158310
Real Estate
4175071
#103-456 McPhee St
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$510,000
more details
158424




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Piper - Pending Adoption
Piper - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


158253


Nicki Minaj sparks pregnancy speculation with revealing new snap

Showbiz
Nicki Minaj fans are convinced the rapper is expecting her first child after she shared a revealing new photo of herself online.
Miniature things
Galleries
These things are very very tiny.
Miniature things (2)
Galleries
Blocks are hilarious
Must Watch
This baby’s belly laugh will make you laugh also.
Thin Watermelon
Must Watch
Humour from 2010 is still just as funny in 2020. Thin watermelon.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150494
158535