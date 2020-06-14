Tourism Kamloops takes pulse of city with COVID-19 survey

Photo: Brendan Kergin Kamloops.

As B.C. starts to open up, a recent survey shows Kamloops residents feel pretty comfortable visiting local businesses.

According to a questionnaire from Tourism Kamloops, 21 per cent of respondents said they feel "very comfortable" and 32 per cent said they feel "comfortable" frequenting establishments in the Tournament Capital. Twenty-four per cent were neutral, while 20 per cent said they were not comfortable and two per cent said they were not comfortable at all.

The online poll, which contained 16 questions, ran from May 26 to 28. It garnered 948 responses. Tourism Kamloops surveyed locals to better understand their COVID-19 sentiments and how they feel about welcoming visitors to their community.

When asked what activities they'll be taking part in as restrictions relax, 66 per cent of respondents said travelling within B.C., followed by getting a haircut/going to the salon (62 per cent), shopping (61 per cent), dining out at a restaurant or pub (56 per cent), visiting local attractions (41 per cent) and playing team sports (15 per cent).

Meanwhile, the number one concern when visiting a Kamloops business was "other patrons not complying with health and safety guidelines" (70 per cent). Large crowds came in second (56 per cent).

When it comes to welcoming visitors to Kamloops, 74 per cent were OK with people from nearby B.C. communities, 52 per cent checked off "from all of B.C.," 26 per cent voted for "from other Canadian provinces," eight per cent were comfortable with U.S. visitors and eight per cent answered "from other countries."

"The opinions expressed by Kamloops residents are an important consideration as we make plans to welcome visitors back," says Beverley DeSantis, Tourism Kamloops CEO, in a news release.

"As much as we would like to launch marketing campaigns to inspire our target markets to travel to Kamloops, we are mindful and cautious to maintain the health and safety of our community. Our community is a priority and understanding our resident sentiment is essential to informing our next steps."

