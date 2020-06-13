New joint serving Korean fried chicken to open in Kamloops

Photo: Brendan Kergin TongDak is located at 104-340 Victoria St.

Lovers of fried chicken, rejoice!

A new business dishing out mouth-watering pieces of deep fried goodness, Korean-style, is opening in downtown Kamloops on June 22.

TongDak is the brainchild of three women: Hwayoun Eum, Eunha Han and Yunhee Choi. It's located at 104-340 Victoria St., where the old Frenchies Poutinerie used to be.

Sangduck Bae, Choi's husband, tells Castanet the secret to great Korean fried chicken is the sauce.

"Basically, we are using two major sauces, which is Korean soy sauce and Korean spice paste sauce," he says.

The meat is deep fried for nine minutes, he adds, and is served with rice, salad or french fries.

Photo: TongDak

Right now, the menu consists of four different sauces. Bae says they'll be adding new sauces every month.

"We are also learning from the customer, so we are not sure what kind of taste the actual customer likes, so... we’ll see which one is good, which one is bad."

Bae and his family moved to Kamloops a decade ago after visiting the Tournament Capital during a Rocky Mountaineer tour.

"We just fell in love with this city," he says.

TongDak will be open for takeout; Bae says if people are inclined to sit in the food court, they can.