City unveils more reopening plans, including splash parks

Splash parks to reopen

The City of Kamloops will be reopening splash parks on June 22.

The announcement was made in Mayor Ken Christian's COVID-19 update today (June 12).

Splash parks at Riverside Park, Albert McGowan, McDonald Park and Westsyde Centennial Park will reopen 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

"Hopefully, the weather will cooperate," Christian says in his online address to residents. 

The mayor also notes the Tournament Capital Centre will be expanding its hours and services on June 15. The fieldhouse will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Change rooms will not be available; however, a limited number of lockers will be (don't forget to bring a lock). The EZ Line exercise equipment adjacent to the indoor track and the new fitness stations on the north court will be accessible.

Drop-in basketball, meanwhile, will resume with modifications. Players must bring their own balls (no sharing balls), and one-on-one scrimmages will not be allowed. 

On June 29, the city will reopen the Athlete Performance Centre at the TCC. The same day, staff will begin opening select sports fields for booking. The NHL ice sheet at McArthur Island will also be ready for bookings, the city says.

"As we slowly get back to a normal summer in Kamloops, I want to, on behalf of myself and council, thank you for your patience and your focus on public health during this period of time," Christian says.

A reminder that the city is accepting payment via debit or credit card only. For more information, click here.

