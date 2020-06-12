159297
Kamloops  

Over 4,000 SD 73 students went back to school last week

Back-to-school numbers

Between 11 and 18 per cent of students in the Kamloops-Thompson School District attended school last week.

June 1 to 5 was the first full week of in-classroom voluntary, part-time instruction since the B.C. government closed schools across the province over COVID-19 concerns.

Just over 4,000 students, from Kindergarten to Grade 12, went to school over the course of the five days, according to Trish Smillie, the district's assistant superintendent of elementary.

For the week, student attendance for elementary schools ranged from 75 to 20 per cent. For middle and secondary schools in the district, attendance ranged from about 35 to 12 per cent, states a news release.

Starting June 1, students in Kindergarten to Grade 5 were able to attend school up to 50 per cent of the time, while students in Grade 6 to 12 were able attend up to 20 percent of the time. The exceptions to the rule are children of essential workers who are enrolled in a five-day-per-week program, and priority learners.

SD 73 notes in the release that the Ministry of Education is tracking student attendance to determine how many are coming to class, without penalizing students who are not attending.

