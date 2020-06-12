Kamloops mayor asking city staff to move ahead with permanent Casey memorial

A permanent memorial in Kamloops in honour of the late Capt. Jennifer Casey will likely move one step further next week.

Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian will be asking city administration on June 16 to start liaising with Casey's family and the Royal Canadian Air Force to "explore options for a permanent memorial." A memo to council says it would be located in the new Observation Park, which will be created at the end of runway 09-27 as part of the Airport Gateway Corridor project.

"In response to the tragic crash of Snowbird 11 from 15 Wing Moose Jaw and the death of Captain Jennifer Casey there have been many requests from residents of Kamloops, in general, and Brocklehurst, in particular, to establish a memorial," Christian writes in the memo.

"When I met with the Minister of National Defence and the Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force they appreciated the outpouring of support they received from Kamloops and would welcome a permanent remembrance to replace the organic and spontaneous memorial that was established on the airport fence," he continues.

Casey, the public relations officer for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, was killed on May 17 when the Tutor jet she was in crashed in Brock shortly after taking off. A preliminary investigation report released June 1 says a close look at video footage of the plane just before the crash showed a bird very close to the plane's right engine intake "during the critical phase of take-off."

The plane's pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, survived the crash and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.