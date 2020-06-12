Kamloops residents lose lawsuit against Trans Mountain over flooding

Photo: Unsplash

Two Westsyde homeowners have lost their case against Trans Mountain.

The lawsuit is linked to a heavy storm over Westsyde on June 30, 2015.

The plaintiffs — Brenda Jorgensen and Deborah Kuipers — own properties on a hillside that slopes downward toward the west bank of the North Thompson River. Kuipers' home is situated at the bottom of a natural gully within that hillside and Jorgensen's home is directly across the street, and slightly downhill, according to court documents.

According to video and photos produced by the pair, the mud, rock and debris that flowed into Kuipers' carport that day was two to three feet deep and damaged her motorcycle. Water and mud also entered her basement and destroyed carpets, furnishings and a music collection, court documents show. Jorgensen, meanwhile, had to completely redo her bricked driveway, which was covered in mud, rocks and other debris. Her hot tub also was ruined. Kuipers and Jorgensen claimed $206,073 and $136,905, respectively, in damages.

Trans Mountain owns the right of way on the Crown land located on the hillside above Kuipers' property. (The pipeline runs underneath the right of way.)

The plaintiffs allege that a French drain installed by Trans Mountain in 2011 exacerbated the flood and the ensuing damages. They claim riprap escaped from the French drain and made its way to their homes.

The purpose of a French drain (a hole or trench filled with rock) is to hold water until it is able percolate down and be absorbed into the ground. It was installed to keep the surface of the right of way dry, according to court documents.

In her judgment, Justice Barbara Norell writes that the French drain did not affect the flow of water.

"At the time of the flood, the gully collected water and debris, all of which naturally flowed down the gully to the plaintiffs’ properties at the foot of the gully. Flood water and entrained debris would have reached the plaintiffs’ properties and caused damage regardless of the French drain. I do not agree with the plaintiffs’ argument that the French drain was the 'last straw' that caused the flood to reach their properties or that if the flood would have reached the properties in any event, it would have only caused a small degree of damage both in scale and cost," she says.

As for escaping riprap, Norell says neither of the two engineers who filed reports for the case did the engineering calculations to determine if it was possible for riprap from the French drain to reach the plaintiffs' properties. Norell notes that while there are pictures of rocks on the properties that look like angular rock that could be riprap, the photos also show that there are naturally occurring rocks of similar shape and size in the gully.

"Based on my findings of fact on causation, the plaintiffs have not proven on a balance of probabilities that the French drain caused or exacerbated damage to their properties. Any damages they unfortunately suffered were a result of the naturally occurring flow of the flood from a rare storm event and the location of their properties at the foot of the gully, which is a flood corridor," Norell writes.

Click here to view the full judgment.