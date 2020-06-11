Police seize multiple firearms at Kamloops storage locker, make arrests

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Brett Haynes.

A search warrant at a storage locker in Kamloops has resulted in two arrests and a number of seized firearms.

In a news release, the Kamloops RCMP detachment says their targeted enforcement unit executed a search warrant on June 10 at a storage facility in the city, believed to be controlled by someone in the the local drug trade.

In the locker, Mounties found the following items:

.22 calibre semi-automatic rifle and clip

9mm semi-automatic JR Carbine rifle

223 calibre Black Special semi-automatic rifle

223 Remington bolt action rifle with scope

Three crossbows

Marlin 30-30 lever action rifle

20 guage Remington shotgun

Handcuffs

CO2 air soft pistols (replica firearms)

Nunchucks

Cooey model 78 cane gun

Related ammunition and magazines

All items have been seized as evidence, notes the release.

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Replica firearms.

During the search, police also found suspected explosives. The RCMP's explosives disposal unit was called into to assist, and secured the items for safe processing and disposal.

Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay says while police were conducting their investigation, two suspects attended the storage unit while RCMP were present. Both were arrested without incident. One of the suspects was armed with a loaded 9mm pistol and was found to be in possession of illicit drugs.

That individual has been identified as Brett Kiichi Haynes of Kamloops. The 43-year-old faces a host of charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and occupying a vehicle knowing there was a restricted firearm. RCMP have released an image of Haynes in an effort to advance their investigation.

The second suspect, a 23-year-old female resident of Kamloops, has since been released from custody. Charges will be considered by the Kamloops Crown prosecutor's office, according to police.

"We are still in the grips of an opioid crisis in Kamloops, as is B.C. generally. That means there is also a proliferation of organized crime that supplies that demand for drugs. Unfortunately, that brings violence and other peripheral types of criminal activity," writes Pillay in the release.

"Through 2019, Kamloops endured a serious spike in organized crime gun violence that led to several murders, including the death of an innocent person through mistaken identity. This is why illegal firearms in the hands of the criminal element cannot be tolerated. When guns are introduced into drug trafficking, even minor conflicts can escalate to deaths and serious injuries. Once again, we ask the public to report those drug traffickers who carry or stockpile illegal firearms so we can take preemptive actions like this. Even those active in the drug scene have an interest in ensuring that people profiteering off this drug crisis are not armed and causing additional harm to our community. And to those who assisted in this and other serious criminal investigations, we thank you for helping make Kamloops a safer city."

Anyone with information about this case can call police at 250-828-3000.

Photo: Kamloops RCMP A concealed hand gun.