Two bikes were reported stolen last week; 25 thefts from vehicles

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

RCMP in Kamloops are reporting 25 thefts from motor vehicles last week.

The areas of town hit include the North Shore, Valleyview and the downtown, according to the latest crime map from police.

Thieves targeted cars that were parked at Victoria Street and Fourth Avenue, Victoria Street and Sixth Avenue, and 11th Avenue and Pine Street, to name a few.

Between June 1 and 7, there were also two bike thefts. One was on the North Shore, around Holway Street. The other was around York Avenue and Schubert Drive.

The previous week (May 25 to 31), there were four stolen bikes and 17 thefts from motor vehicles.

Police have been releasing the crime maps to educate the public about where the thefts are happening. They also hope it serves as a reminder to secure your vehicle and to not leave valuables in your car.

If you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, you're asked to call the RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-828-3000.