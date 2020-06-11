159297
Kamloops  

Kamloops Mountie applauded for rescuing elderly woman from house fire

Woman rescued from fire

- | Story: 302484

A Kamloops RCMP officer is being commended for rescuing a woman from a North Shore house that was on fire Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, police say Cst. Richer was on patrol at 2 p.m. when she saw smoke and flames billowing from behind a house in the 1100 block of 13th Street. She immediately called for Kamloops Fire Rescue to attend and then raced to the home and began banging on the doors and windows of the house to alert anyone inside. 

Police say there was an elderly woman on the main floor who was unaware of the fire at the back of her house.

Richer helped the woman outside and then confirmed that the tenant in the basement was not in the residence.

"Cst. Richer's actions in quickly alerting KFR prevented the fire from expanding into the house," says Cpl. Jodi Shelkie in the release. "By removing the resident from the residence, she helped keep them safe from the fire and smoke that could have potentially caused them serious injury."

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the rear sundeck and to an outside stairwell.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation and is not considered suspicious at this time, Shelkie adds.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






158310
Real Estate
4120525
103-272 Green Ave.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$239,900
more details
159195


158264


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Piper - Pending Adoption
Piper - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


156061


Look twice

Galleries
These photos need a second glance.
Look twice (2)
Galleries
Offset votes for the first time in U.S. elections
Showbiz
Offset voted for the first time ever during Georgia's...
Bird learns how life works
Must Watch
The betrayal.
Kitty “sneaks” up on owner
Must Watch
Every time the owner of this adorable kitten hid behind the...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157259
159046