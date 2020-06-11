Kamloops Mountie applauded for rescuing elderly woman from house fire

Photo: Tereza Verenca The charred deck.

A Kamloops RCMP officer is being commended for rescuing a woman from a North Shore house that was on fire Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, police say Cst. Richer was on patrol at 2 p.m. when she saw smoke and flames billowing from behind a house in the 1100 block of 13th Street. She immediately called for Kamloops Fire Rescue to attend and then raced to the home and began banging on the doors and windows of the house to alert anyone inside.

Police say there was an elderly woman on the main floor who was unaware of the fire at the back of her house.

Richer helped the woman outside and then confirmed that the tenant in the basement was not in the residence.

"Cst. Richer's actions in quickly alerting KFR prevented the fire from expanding into the house," says Cpl. Jodi Shelkie in the release. "By removing the resident from the residence, she helped keep them safe from the fire and smoke that could have potentially caused them serious injury."

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the rear sundeck and to an outside stairwell.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation and is not considered suspicious at this time, Shelkie adds.