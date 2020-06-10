Kamloops business association starts local 'open with care' campaign

Photo: Brendan Kergin FILE PHOTO: Downtown Kamloops in June, 2019.

As the the economy begins to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association (KCBIA) is encouraging members to 'Open with Care.'

The 'Open with Care' campaign is a strategy supported by BIAs across the province with the goal of getting businesses to reopen their doors safely, according to a press release from the association.

Objectives of the campaign are to "create a safe atmosphere," "support local businesses," "share a consistent message" and "prepare the public to be 'good consumers.'"

"As part of Phase 2, businesses in the downtown Kamloops are following strict regulations by WorkSafeBC to ensure the health and safety of their employees, and the public," says KCBIA executive director Carl DeSantis. "Although we are excited to see our downtown vibrant again, we want to remind everyone to visit your local businesses with care."

The KCBIA is encouraging shoppers to be responsible when visiting businesses, and is suggesting people follow health authority recommendations, like wearing a mask, sanitizing hands regularly, continuing physical distancing practices and being kind.