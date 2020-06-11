Report looking at Stump Lake flooding, mitigation efforts coming

Photo: Tereza Verenca Stump Lake on May 5, 2020.

A study giving a bird's-eye view of the flooding at Stump Lake and the required mitigation efforts is forthcoming, according to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Ron Storie, director of community services, tells Castanet the TNRD hosted a teleconference on May 27 to discuss water levels with local stakeholders.

Stump Lake spilled its banks across Highway 5A in early May; the incident forced the road to close while crews worked to repair the stretch of highway between Kamloops and Merritt. The surge in water has also impacted sheds, boat houses and a few homes, according to Storie, who hasn't done an official count but has heard things anecdotally.

"This is not a quick fix from what I understand," Storie says, noting Stump Lake flooded in 2017 and 2018. "We need to get the consultants to do a report. It’s not going to be done in two weeks. It’s going to be a couple of months, minimum."

Right now, the TNRD is in talks about who will fund the study.

"One of the questions has been: does this sit with local government? Is it regional government that pays for it? Is it the province?" Storie adds.

The report would look at the upstream and downstream impacts of Stump Lake, and would get feedback from parties like Ducks Unlimited, Guichon Ranch, the Upper Nicola Lake Indian Band and the City of Merritt.

In the meantime, Storie says the TNRD has provided more than 24 trucks of sand for sandbagging.

As for a state of local emergency, one has not be declared.

"Typically, what we do when we invoke a state of local emergency, it’s done because lives are in danger, like literally someone could die from an event. A good example of that would be Cherry Creek or Guichon Creek in 2017... It was right at the front doorsteps of people’s trailers. It went right through some houses," Storie recalls.

He says that even if a state of local emergency isn't declared, the TNRD still has to power to provide emergency support services to residents.

"In this case (Stump Lake), it's not required."

Storie notes lake levels fall under the jurisdiction of the province.

"So we can't just go and put a pump in there and pump it down stream because we're going to start flooding the Upper Nicola Indian Band, we're going to start flooding out the residents potentially...on Nicola Lake."

Kevin Skrepnek, the TNRD's emergency program coordinator, calls the situation a "complicated issue."

"I realize for people (at) the lake, they’re seeing the water rise and they’re seeing their structures, potentially their houses, threatened, and that's tragic," he says. "But this is a big issue, and changing one aspect of it (Stump Lake) is going to have a bit of a butterfly effect across the region."

According to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, someone has gone ahead and dug a channel on private property, in an attempt to reduce the water level of Stump Lake. This has prompted an investigation, which is being conducted by the ministry's compliance and enforcement branch and the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

"The ministry is unable to comment on the investigation or provide a timeline as to when it will be completed," reads an emailed statement to Castanet.

The province is asking anyone who has any information about the lake-lowering incident to call them at 1-877-952-7277.

The ministry adds talks with the TNRD and local stakeholders around Stump Lake have been ongoing and will continue.