Kamloops  

Fire crews quickly douse deck fire on North Shore

Deck goes up in flames

UPDATE 3:05 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Department platoon captain Daryl Cooper says crews were able to knock down the fire within five minutes of arrival. 

Everyone got out of the home safely and there were no injuries. 

The ground-floor unit sustained some damage and its occupants have been displaced, but the upstairs residents will be able to return home tonight. 

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

“At this point though, the deck is charred up, just from my experience that would be the point of origin, so something happened on that deck that started ignition,” he said.

ORIGINAL 2:55 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is mopping up after a deck fire on the North Shore.

Fire crews were called to the blaze near 13th Street and Lethbridge Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. and quickly doused the fire after arrival. 

The cause of the fire is not clear at this point. 

More to come...

