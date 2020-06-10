Sun Peaks Resort announces summer reopening plans

Photo: Morgan Walter

Summer at Sun Peaks officially kicks off this month.

In an update posted online today (June 10), the resort says visitors will be able to enjoy mountain biking, alpine hiking and golf starting this week.

"We are thrilled to be able to open for summer and allow people to get outdoors and recreate in the safe environment of the mountains. We have worked diligently to develop an operating plan that thoughtfully meets guidelines while helping play a role in providing an outlet for guests after what we have all been through in recent months," says Aidan Kelly, chief marketing officer, in a news release.

The golf course will start with a limited opening for members only on Saturday, June 13; the general public will have access on Friday, June 26. Golf season will run daily until the start of October, weather permitting. The driving range, however, will not be operating this summer.

Hiking trails and the bike park, meanwhile, will be open to pass holders on June 26 and then to the general public on June 29. Other resort amenities and services will also be opening through a phased approach in the coming weeks. That includes hotels, restaurants and retail outlets, notes the release.

Summer season passes and daily lift tickets are now on sale online.

To help manage the number of people coming through the resort, there will be limits on total number of day tickets and seasons passes available for sale this summer, staff say. They encourage outdoor enthusiasts to buy their tickets online as window ticket sales will not be available for the majority of the hot season.

For more information, including operating dates and hours, click here.