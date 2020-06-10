159139
Kamloops  

Rock memorial created for trio killed in Kamloops hit and run

Rock memorial at crash site

Painted rocks with the names of those killed in a hit and run in Kamloops last November have recently popped up at the crash site.

Daniel Okocha and Feyisola (David) Adebowale died at the scene on Nov. 3 when their red sedan was hit by truck at First Avenue and Battle Street around 1:40 a.m. A third passenger, Oluwatosin (Kelvin) Adeojo, died in hospital later, while a fourth passenger was injured and survived the crash. All four were current or formal international students at Thompson Rivers University.

The alleged driver of the pickup fled the scene on foot before police showed up. RCMP caught up with the owner of the pickup later in the day and arrested him; he was released hours later with no charges.

Mounties determined the pickup was speeding and blew through a stop sign at the time of the crash.

RCMP have completed their investigation and the case has been with the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) for charge assessment since April 29, 2020.

"That process is not complete nor do we have a timeline for completion," writes spokesperson Dan McLaughlin in a June 10 email to Castanet. "The BCPS will have no comment while the process is underway."

The small rock memorial surrounds a power pole at First and Battle.

"Deep in our hearts you'll always stay loved and missed every day," reads one of the rocks.

