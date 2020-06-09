159139
Kamloops  

Riverside Park will play host to another Black Lives Matter rally

Another BLM rally planned

A peaceful rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and people of colour (POC) is being organized for this weekend at Riverside Park.

Two days of events are being planned, with speakers and more, at 2 p.m. both June 13 and 14.

One of the organizers, Miika Isnardy, says the goal is to give POC, particularly black and Indigenous, a platform.

"It's more honouring POC and people impacted by police brutality," she tells Castanet.

"The gathering is meant to celebrate and inform people about different cultures and races," Isnardy says. "POC are not obligated to teach others how not to be racist."

She adds that misinformation and ignorance are often at the root of racism.

Isnardy, who's Secwepemc but notes she passes as white, says she's reaching out to POC to create a list of speakers. She's hoping to use her privilege as someone who passes as white to create a platform for POC voices.

"We're focusing on black and Indigenous people mostly, because that's who police brutality affects most," Isnardy says, adding that police brutality is an issue that affects a much broader spectrum.

There'll also be an opening prayer honouring the land, an open mic period and a soccer ball to kick around at the end (keeping in mind social distancing rules), with a loose schedule to allow for any changes during the event. Each day will wrap up when people go home, she says. 

The event is open to the general public and she's encouraging artists, dancers and singers to participate. However, Isnardy explains it hasn't been publicized due to backlash on social media and safety concerns. As it's being spread mostly through word of mouth, Isnardy is anticipating between 100 and 250 people to show up each day.

"We don't support any of the looting or aggression," she says. "We just want to be heard."

The rally follows multiple events in the Interior supporting Black Lives Matter. On June 4, an event was organized in Kamloops, but was cancelled by organizers shortly before it was scheduled to start. However, hundreds of supporters showed up anyway and an impromptu rally and march to the RCMP detachment took place.

In Kelowna, Isnardy attended a rally on June 5, but left early, calling the event "controversial." A UBCO group representing African-American and Caribbean students boycotted the same rally, saying the event organizers were predominantly non-black. One organizer, Kermisha Pereira (herself black), called the statement ludicrous. RCMP are also investigating an alleged Nazi salute given during that rally.

Other events supporting the international movement have brought out hundreds of supporters across the Okanagan and Shuswap

The demonstrations follow the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

158041


