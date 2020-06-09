159139
Kamloops  

RIH Foundation hosting a second #SharpDressedSaturday event

The Royal Inland Hospital Foundation is having another #SharpDressedSaturday this weekend, following the success of its inaugural event last month.

On May 23, locals dolled themselves up and came together for a virtual dining experience and fundraiser. For $100, ticket holders received dinner for two from Earls, delivered to their doorstep. They were encouraged to upload a photo of their attire on social media for a chance to win prizes.

The foundation was able to raise $10,000, money that will go toward the COVID-19 response.

Heidi Coleman, the foundation's CEO, says that includes buying equipment, like respirators.

"We also need ICU beds, we need heart monitors, we need the regular stuff but we need it more now," she tells Castanet.

The second #SharpDressedSaturday on June 13 will feature a four-course meal for two from Colombo Lodge — how does pasta with mushroom sauce and rosemary garlic lemon chicken sound? There's also a veggie option. Meals will be delivered again, and will come with a bottle of wine.

Coleman is thankful for everyone who has supported the fundraiser, which is done in partnership with BCLC.

"In regular times, we need the support of the community to help us purchase this equipment, so thank you. We appreciate it. We depend on the donors and we’re so grateful," she says, adding they're looking at doing a middle-of-the-week dining event in the future.

"Maybe we'll do a wild wearing Wednesday," Coleman laughs.

