MAP: Where are the legal suites in Kamloops located?

Photo: City of Kamloops

An online map has been created to show tenants where legal rental units are located in Kamloops.

The map is part of a residential suites update the city developed last year; the changes included updates to zoning bylaws to allow for legal suites to exist in more zones.

The map currently shows more than 250 locations, says community planner Carmin Mazzotta.

"If you're a new renter moving to this community and looking for a place to live, you can look on the City of Kamloops website," he says.

"We're not requiring anyone to register," he adds. "If your suite was built legally, it will appear on the map once you have occupancy."

(You can view the map here.)

The map is only part of what's been released recently; a guide for potential landlords (or landlords with an unregistered suite) has been posted as well.

"We've taken an education and awareness approach," Mazzotta says of the changes and new material.

He says the regulation of residential suites has a few implications, like making sure suites are safe for the landlord and tenant.

He notes that recent changes to the BC Building Code regarding suites have meant people with pre-existing suites may find it easier now to make their suite legal.

"They created alternative standards for existing suites in homes in recognition there are many suites that haven't been inspected," he says. "They looked at what regulations could be relaxed while keeping the suites safe."

The city decided to release the guide and map now because many homeowners have been working on renovations during the pandemic, Mazzotta says.

Because the city's updates last year included changing some zoning bylaws, Mazzotta says city fees charged to homeowners looking to add a residential suite have gone down, noting they're not substantial when compared to monthly rent income.

For those looking for more information about residential suites, the guide can be found here. You can also call city staff for clarification.