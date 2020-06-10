Kamloops planning virtual Canada Day to replace park celebration

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Back in April, the City of Kamloops announced it was cancelling the Canada Day festivities in Riverside Park. The decision was made following the provincial government's decision to ban gatherings of 50 or more, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, that doesn't mean the city isn't working on a celebration.

Dewi Evans, the city's community event coordinator, says thanks to a grant from the federal government, an online edition of the annual Canada Day party is being put together.

"What we're doing in Kamloops is we're trying to tailor it to Kamloops individuals," he tells Castanet.

Evans and Terri Hadwin (executive director of the Kamloops Arts Council) are behind the effort. Evans says there will be performances, but instead of going for bigger musical acts, the focus is on local entertainment with an engagement factor.

Evans notes organizers are cognizant of the fact there's going to be lots of options for Canada Day celebrations and they'll be competing with online celebrations nationwide, and Netflix.

"This virtual event is basically competing with anything online," he says. "We want to give them that local feel."

Along with making it local, he hopes that making it interactive, with things people can do at home along with the host or performer, will draw people in.

He says a lineup is expected within a week. Groups organizers have talked to include Kamloops Pride, the local runners club and the Big Little Science Centre. He adds that they're specifically seeking out performers who've had their major summer performances cancelled due to the pandemic, including those who'd normally take the multicultural stage at Riverside Park's Canada Day event.

While the virtual party is being organized in part by the City of Kamloops, Evans says the budget is entirely made up of the federal grant, not city money.

When asked about fireworks, he says it's unlikely, as fireworks encourage gatherings, and the reason the celebration is going online is to keep that from happening. However, a final decision has not been made.