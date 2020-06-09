KCBIA welcomes new and returning directors

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association (KCBIA), which runs the Downtown Kamloops brand, has updated its leadership.

New executive committee members were announced following a board meeting on June 8.

The Commodore's Dino Bernardo is returning as the organization's president, with Michael Blackwell of Fulton returning as secretary, according to a press release.

Ryan Gentile (of Red Wing Shoes) is the new vice-president while Ted Ockenden of the BCLC is the new director-at-large. New to the board and executive committee is Brianne Vondracek, taking on the role of treasurer.

Vondracek and Shelia Minten were elected as new directors of the KCBIA in May.

The board is rounded out by returning members: Maeghan Summers (Noble Pig), Luke Chidgzey (RBC), Jesse Daniel Faubert (Common Sound), Maren Luciani (Meraki Planning), Nicki James (Main Street Clothing) and Andy Philpot (St. John Ambulance).

"We congratulate the new and returning members to the KCBIA board of directors and the KCBIA executive committee — this is a remarkable group of downtown leaders poised to guide the association forward," says executive director Carl DeSantis in the release.