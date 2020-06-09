158636
Kamloops  

New food truck serving from-scratch, smoked-meat goodness

New food truck rolls into city

A new food truck has joined the Kamloops food scene. 

Shawn McLeod launched Valhalla Smoke House late last month, with an extensive menu of smoked meat dishes. Offerings include smoked brisket, pulled pork, poutine and burgers. Everything is made in-house daily and from scratch (including their gravy and barbecue sauce).

"I fee like we’re in a world of pretty fast food where a lot of places serve pre-made stuff," McLeod tells Castanet.

The local entrepreneur has been cooking for some time; he earned his Red Seal about 20 years ago and completed his apprenticeship locally, at Storms on the River. 

McLeod decided to get into the food truck business in December 2019; he and a friend found a Snap-on tool truck and completely gutted it.

"Figured that doing some really good old fashioned smoked-style barbecue food would be great because there’s really nothing like it in town that I’m aware of," he says, noting he's had to hire three staff members to keep up with demand. 

One of the more popular menu items is 'The Heathen' burger: cheddar, bacon, pulled pork, European wiener and smoked brisket.

"It's a huge burger," McLeod says with a laugh. "A lot of meat. I tried to eat one and didn’t make it probably half way through."

The response from the community so far has exceeded all of his expectations, McLeod adds.

"Our Facebook is just lit right up. People are excited about the food. That’s awesome. When you’re a chef and you put all your heart and soul into something and you get that kind of response from people, it’s overwhelming almost."

To find out where Valhalla Smoke House will be at next, check out their Facebook page.

