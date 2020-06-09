159139
City of Kamloops seeking artists for McArthur Island dumpsters

Wanna paint a dumpster?

The City of Kamloops is expanding its painted dumpster gallery.

They're calling for artists to submit designs and proposals for six "solid waste bins" on McArthur Island. Since the island is a large recreation destination, they're looking for a celebration of sport to be included.

The program is part of the city's strategy to decrease dumpster vandalism.

Proposals are being accepted starting today (June 9) and close June 26. For artists interested in getting up close and personal with their potential painting surface, city staff will be on site June 17 at 11 a.m. to show off the bins and answer questions.

For more information, click here.

