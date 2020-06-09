158636
Kamloops  

Driver taken to hospital following early morning crash in Valleyview

Collision in Valleyview

- | Story: 302255

First responders were in Valleyview early this morning for a single motor vehicle collision.

In a news release, Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says around 6 a.m. a vehicle travelling west in the 2200 block of Flamingo Road exited the road to the left. In the process, some hedges and a tree in a residential yard were hit. 

"The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to a local medical facility with non-life threatening injuries," writes Shelkie in the release.

She says a tire on the vehicle caught fire but was quickly extinguished by Kamloops Fire Rescue.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, she adds.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

151857


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






158310
Real Estate
4175435
#212 1999 Hwy 97
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$249,900
more details
151857




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Piper - Pending Adoption
Piper - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


157159


Living with children

Galleries
Oh, the joys of living with children.
Living with children (2)
Galleries
Lizzo: ‘Trolls’ comments prove I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing’
Showbiz
Lizzo doesn't mind when her name is used as an insult on...
Parrot forgets to say “good morning”, only claims he’s a “good boy”
Must Watch
Milo the Indian ringneck parrot says forget “good...
Wall mounted automatic toilet paper dispenser
Must Watch
This inventor created a wall mounted automatic toilet paper...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158623
159046