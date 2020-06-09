Driver taken to hospital following early morning crash in Valleyview

Photo: Nathan Ritchie

First responders were in Valleyview early this morning for a single motor vehicle collision.

In a news release, Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says around 6 a.m. a vehicle travelling west in the 2200 block of Flamingo Road exited the road to the left. In the process, some hedges and a tree in a residential yard were hit.

"The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to a local medical facility with non-life threatening injuries," writes Shelkie in the release.

She says a tire on the vehicle caught fire but was quickly extinguished by Kamloops Fire Rescue.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, she adds.