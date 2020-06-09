This epic video captures Kamloops and region from many angles

We probably didn't need proof that we live in a beautiful part of the world, but here's proof anyways.

Simply titled "The Kamloops Drone Movie," a video clocking in over 9 minutes was uploaded to YouTube yesterday evening, and it captures plenty of beautiful shots from Kamloops and the region via a drone.

It's the first video uploaded by the Sky Dancing Films account, and shows huge vistas, lakes and sunsets shot around and of Kamloops.

The high-def views from high above popular hang-outs and hiking trails gives a variety of unique views, some from quite high.