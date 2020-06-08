Missing dog along the Coquihalla between Kamloops and Merritt

Photo: Argo Roads

A family is hoping for help locating Pepe the dog, after he went missing yesterday (June 7) along the Coquihalla.

Pepe. a medium-sized tan dog, went missing sometime yesterday morning, according to a tweet from Argo Roads, who are helping the owners in their search.

"His family is very worried about him," the company writes in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lisa (Pepe's owner) at 1-604-845-4270.