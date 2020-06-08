Missing dog along the Coquihalla between Kamloops and Merritt

Photo: Argo Roads
A family is hoping for help locating Pepe the dog, after he went missing yesterday (June 7) along the Coquihalla.
Pepe. a medium-sized tan dog, went missing sometime yesterday morning, according to a tweet from Argo Roads, who are helping the owners in their search.
"His family is very worried about him," the company writes in a tweet.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lisa (Pepe's owner) at 1-604-845-4270.
If you’re on the #Coquihalla btw. #Kamloops + #Merritt, please keep an eye out for Pepe. He's a medium-sized, tan coloured dog w. an orange tag. He went missing this morning + his family is very worried about him. If you see him, please let us know. We will notify the family. pic.twitter.com/oHGgvbvwNc— Argo Roads Thompson (@Argo_Thompson) June 8, 2020