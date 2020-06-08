159139
Kamloops  

Missing dog along the Coquihalla between Kamloops and Merritt

Dog missing on Coquihalla

- | Story: 302171

A family is hoping for help locating Pepe the dog, after he went missing yesterday (June 7) along the Coquihalla.

Pepe. a medium-sized tan dog, went missing sometime yesterday morning, according to a tweet from Argo Roads, who are helping the owners in their search.

"His family is very worried about him," the company writes in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lisa (Pepe's owner) at 1-604-845-4270.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

158952


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






158310
Real Estate
4115239
1085 Tataryn Rd
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$850,000
more details


158042


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Piper - Pending Adoption
Piper - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


158253


Cara Delevingne to open up on her sexuality in new TV show

Showbiz
Cara Delevingne is reportedly set to share details of her colorful romantic life in a TV show about sexuality. The British model,
Baby and Dad debate bath time
Must Watch
Getting your kids to take a bath… the struggle is real. See...
James Bond to become a dad in new movie
Showbiz
James Bond will reportedly be taking on his most terrifying...
Baby growls at auntie
Must Watch
Baby girl being funny with her auntie
Monday Eats!- June 8, 2020
Galleries
Scrumptious food that will make you want to take your lunch break...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096
158535