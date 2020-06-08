Kamloops Pride cancels 2020 parade through downtown

Photo: Brendan Kergin Kamloops Pride March 2019.

Kamloops Pride is organizing events for Pride Week this year, but the annual parade won't be one.

In an announcement on Facebook today the Kamloops LGBTQ+ group explained that concerns with COVID-19 mean the parade portion and in-person events won't be happening this year, but there will still be events.

"The weekend of August 14-16, 2020 including a window display contest, an online dance, drag show, and more. These events will be offered for free, though we will be gratefully accepting donations," states the organization on its Facebook page.

2020 would have marked the fourth annual parade through Kamloops and mark the 50th anniversary since the first Pride Parade in New York.

"We encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the significant achievements the LGBTQ2S+ community has achieved, and how much work still remains," reads the post.

While the in person events are cancelled, organizers are looking at the silver lining and hoping to see their online events reach more people this year.

When plans are available for 2020, they will be found HERE.