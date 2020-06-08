International hockey tournament panning 2021 tournament

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament (KIBIHT) is looking past COVID-19 to its next tournament.

Organizers of the annual hockey tournament, held around New Years, have opened registration for its 2021 edition.

"Come check out one of Western Canada’s longest running bantam hockey tournaments," states the organization in a tweet.

The tournament is scheduled for Dec. 30, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021. Teams register over the summer and then are selected by the KIBIHT board at the end of September, according ot the organization's website.