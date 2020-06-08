158636
Kamloops  

Market day starting up at Sun Peaks on July 5

Market back at Sun Peaks

Starting July 5 locals will once again be able to pick up fresh produce and more while meandering through Sun Peaks.

The village's Market Day is returning in one month with a variety of locally grown or produced foods, along with some artisan products.

"You'll find fruit, vegetables, meats, seafood, arts, crafts, beauty products and more," states the resort website. "Sun Peaks Market Day takes place every Sunday from July 5 to September 27."

A family art zone will also be set up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As part of the measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, there will be limited capacity in the market and on-site staff will be directing patrons.

For more information, click here.

