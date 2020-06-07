Southbound lane of Coq near Inks Lake Road partially blocked

Photo: Nathan Ritchie

Following a semi-truck fire. this morning drivers will likely experience some delays today if they're headed south on the Coquihalla.

The rightmost lane of southbound traffic is currently blocked for vehicle recovery, according to Drive BC, just after Inks Lake Road. The government agency says to expect minor delays.

UPDATE - #BCHwy5 - Vehicle recovery southbound at Inks Lake Rd, has the right lane blocked. Expect minor delays.#KamloopsBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 7, 2020

An update is expected this afternoon.