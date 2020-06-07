158636
156110
Kamloops  

Southbound lane of Coq near Inks Lake Road partially blocked

Delays on Coquihalla

- | Story: 302096

Following a semi-truck fire. this morning drivers will likely experience some delays today if they're headed south on the Coquihalla.

The rightmost lane of southbound traffic is currently blocked for vehicle recovery, according to Drive BC, just after Inks Lake Road. The government agency says to expect minor delays.

An update is expected this afternoon.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

156714


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






158310
Real Estate
4110427
745-747 Harvey Avenue
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,199,798
more details
145762


157743


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Bella
Bella Kamloops SPCA >


153489


Lady Gaga flies to U.K. number one with Chromatica

Music
Lady Gaga has landed her fourth U.K. number one with the fastest-selling album of the year so far. Chromatica has debuted at the...
Toddler does adorable “wipe it down” challenge
Must Watch
This is SUPER awesome!
Pet Shop Boys West End Girls named greatest U.K. number one single
Showbiz
Pet Shop Boys' debut single West End Girls has been named the...
Baby Girl recognizes Future at wedding
Must Watch
The head bob says it all. Priceless!
Pump your own gas!
Must Watch
Walter is having a hissy fit because mom went to pump gas. Oh...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154824
159046