Coming week for Kamloops grey and potentially damp

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Grey clouds are going to become more plentiful in the coming days.

Cloudier skies are expected to role in over the next couple of days, with a chance of showers essentially constant until midweek, according to Environment Canada.

Today, June 7, it'll get cloudier throughout the morning according to the government agency, with a 30 per cent of showers in the afternoon. There'll be increased cloud overnight, and a continued chance of showers. A high of 20 C is expected, with a low of 11 C overnight.

Monday we should see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the day. A high of 21 C is predicted and a low of 9 C at night.

Tuesday is expected to be even cloudier with, again, a 30 per cent chance of showers. Clouds will continue to cover the sky overnight. Again, the high should be around 20 C, it won't be as cool over night, with a low of 14 C.

Wednesday things may clear up a little, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 24 C. It may be the nicest day of the week for fans of sun and heat, though Thursday is supposed to be the same, according to Environment Canada's predictions.