158636
Kamloops  

Coming week for Kamloops grey and potentially damp

Grey week ahead

- | Story: 302063

Grey clouds are going to become more plentiful in the coming days.

Cloudier skies are expected to role in over the next couple of days, with a chance of showers essentially constant until midweek, according to Environment Canada.

Today, June 7, it'll get cloudier throughout the morning according to the government agency, with a 30 per cent of showers in the afternoon. There'll be increased cloud overnight, and a continued chance of showers. A high of 20 C is expected, with a low of 11 C overnight.

Monday we should see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the day. A high of 21 C is predicted and a low of 9 C at night.

Tuesday is expected to be even cloudier with, again, a 30 per cent chance of showers. Clouds will continue to cover the sky overnight. Again, the high should be around 20 C, it won't be as cool over night, with a low of 14 C.

Wednesday things may clear up a little, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 24 C. It may be the nicest day of the week for fans of sun and heat, though Thursday is supposed to be the same, according to Environment Canada's predictions.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

158952


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






158310
Real Estate
4133337
3360 Mimosa Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$400,000
more details
158584


156223


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Calliope - Pending Adoption
Calliope - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


157743


Next In Fashion axed by Netflix after just one season

Showbiz
Netflix show Next In Fashion has been axed after just one series, host Tan France has confirmed. The designer and Queer Eye star...
Useless facts
Galleries
Some of us have been in quarantine a long time. Use these as...
Useless facts (2)
Galleries
Even more useless ( but interesting) facts.
Corgi disapproves of video game
Must Watch
Corgi wants cuddles and is giving his owner the stare down.
Frustrated baby hysterically rage quits
Must Watch
Check out how this baby reacts after several failed attempts at...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154824
159046