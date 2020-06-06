158636
Kamloops  

City release guide on how to create residential suites

Guide for potential landlords

- | Story: 302057

Now that residential suites are being regulated in Kamloops, the city has put together a guide for potential landlords.

The guide contains regulations, parking information and how to build a legal suite. For those who already have a suite built, it also has a guide on how to make sure it's legal.

"Residential suites contribute to the city’s rental housing stock and can act as mortgage helpers by making home ownership more attainable," states the city in a release.

Secondary suites were discussed at length last year as the city looked at ways to deal with the low vacancy rate in the city.

"We've been under two per cent since 2015; a healthy vacancy rate should be in the three to five per cent range, that's a commonly used target across Canadian municipalities," stated city staff last year. "Last year (2018), we were at 1.4 per cent, we have been below in the past, I believe the lowest we've been is 1.1 per cent."

The guide can be found here.

